 Top
    Close photo mode

    CoE Secretary General Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev: I intend working with you closely

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of  Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland sent a congratulation letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Report informs, the congratulation letter reads as below:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    Taking the opportunity, I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    I intend to cooperate with you in the direction of ensuring the supremacy of human rights, democracy and rule of law in Azerbaijan based on the European Convention on Human Rights. "

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi