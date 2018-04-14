CoE Secretary General Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev: I intend working with you closely

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland sent a congratulation letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, the congratulation letter reads as below:

"Dear Mr. President,

Taking the opportunity, I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I intend to cooperate with you in the direction of ensuring the supremacy of human rights, democracy and rule of law in Azerbaijan based on the European Convention on Human Rights. "