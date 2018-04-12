CIS observation mission: Presidential election in Azerbaijan was organized well

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ “The presidential election in Azerbaijan was organized well,” Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev said at a press conference in Baku.

Report informs, he noted that the CIS observation mission has been working in Azerbaijan since March 20.

"Previously there were 20 long-term observers. New members were added on the eve of voting. In total, the voting process was monitored by 221 observers. We covered all regions of Azerbaijan," he said.

Lebedev emphasized that Azerbaijan’s Election Code meets international norms.

"The Election Code represents the citizens' will. They welcomed us everywhere and created every opportunity for us to fulfill our mission. Our mission was not to meddle in any state’s internal affairs, but to respect the country's laws. People were in a holiday mood. They helped the elderly and young people who were voting for the first time,” he added.

Lebedev noted that all candidates were able to access the media to present their campaign programs.

"There are no doubts about the legitimacy of the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on April 11. The voting was open, transparent and in line with Azerbaijan’s Election Code. A competitive environment was created for the candidates,” he added.