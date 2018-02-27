Chingiz Asgarov: European Court recognizes that Azerbaijan's electoral legislation serves democracy

© Report

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The level of electoral administration in Azerbaijan has increased. The Central Election Commission (CEC) can already conduct a training based on its own knowledge".

Report informs, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Chingiz Asgarov said at a seminar on investigation of election-related appeals.

According to him, according to results of recent elections, professionalism of electoral administration in the country remains at a high level.

He noted that the election culture in Azerbaijan has already increased and the electoral environment has become enriched.

Asgarov added that the European Court recognizes that legislation in sphere of elections in Azerbaijan serves democracy.