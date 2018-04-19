Chairman of Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijan President

© Getty Images

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, the congratulatory letter reads:

“Your Excellency.

I sincerely congratulate you on re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, I express my conviction that friendly and cooperative relations between our countries will strengthen and develop in accordance with our common interests. I wish you great success in your activity directed to the prosperity of country and people's wellbeing.