Central Election Commission confirms 12 presidency candidates

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The nomination of presidential candidates continues in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said today at the CEC meeting.

According to him, there is still time ahead and persons who wish can nominate their candidacy for presidency.

CEC Chairman said that 13 candidates were nominated so far: "7 of them were nominated by political parties, 1 nominee by initiative group, and 4 candidates appealed themselves. The CEC has confirmed 12 candidates for presidency, issue of approval of another person’s candidacy will be considered at the next meeting."