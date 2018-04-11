CEC updates voters turnout as of 12:00 am

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) disclosed data related to voters turnout as of 12:00 in the voting process at today's presidential elections.

Report informs, Farid Orujov, Head of Elections information center under the CEC Secretariat stated that from the moment of commencement of the elections i.e. from 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., 2 million 93 thousand 343 voters (accounting for 39.39% of all voters) from total 5 million 314 thousand 365 voters countrywide have participated in the voting.