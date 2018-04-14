CEC to summarize results of presidential elections in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ On 15 April, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan will summarize the results of presidential elections held on 11 April.

General information related with the results of presidential elections will be provided at the meeting of CEC and final decision will be made on the results, Report informs.

The document will be presented to the Constitutional Court after final protocol is compiled.The Constitutional Court should officially announce information on the results of the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan within 14 days after voting- till 25 April.

Notably, 3 million 962 thousand 123 people (74.30 per cent of the total number of voters) from 5 million 314 thousand voters participated in the presidential elections held on 11 April. According to the results of voting, Ilham Heydar oghlu Aliyev gained 86,03% (3 million 397 thousand 664), Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 3,02% (119 thousand 390), Zahid Oruj - 3, 11% (123 thousand 6), Sardar Jalaloglu - 3.03% (119 thousand 674), Araz Alizadeh - 1.38% (54 thousand 603), Faraj Guliyev - 1.17% (46 thousand 10), Razi Nurullayev - 0.74% (29 thousand 282), Hafiz Hajiyev- 1.52% (59 thousand 977).