CEC registers candidacy of three more people for presidency

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of registering Faraj Guliyev from National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev from Modern Musavat Party, and Razi Nurullayev from Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) as presidential candidates was considered at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs, CEC secretary Arifa Mukhtarova informed about the candidates. She said that those persons submitted the signature sheets and necessary documents for the registration of the candidate to the CEC. There are grounds for their registration. The question of the registration of each candidate for the presidency has been put to vote and adopted.

Thus, the number of registered candidates has reached 7.

Notably, CEC has approved the nomination of 15 candidates. Of them, firstly New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has nominated Ilham Aliyev for the presidential elections. The CEC later nominated candidacy of Zahid Oruj, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Araz Alizade.

Presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.