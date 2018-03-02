CEC registers authorized representative of Tural Abbasli

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC), considered the issue on registration of Shamil Beydullayev as the authorized representative of Tural Abbasli, who on his own initiative has nominated his candidacy for presidential elections.

Report informs, the CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said that S. Beydullayev appealed to the CEC to register him as an authorized representative of T. Abbasli.

His registration put to vote and adopted.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.