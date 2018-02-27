CEC Deputy Chairman: Azerbaijan created conditions for free expression of people's will in elections

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from today, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has launched the next project within the framework of awareness raising - three-day seminars for investigation of appeals related to elections.

Report informs, CEC members, the authorized representative of the European Court of Human Rights and representatives of the Commission Secretariat have attended the event.

The CEC Deputy Chairman Natig Mammadov said that in connection with the presidential elections scheduled for April 11, the CEC continues holding large-scale projects aimed at holding free, fair and transparent elections, as well as large-scale projects aimed at educating voters.

Mammadov added that the Azerbaijani state created conditions for the free expression of the will of the people in elections: "The voice of each voter should be expressed freely. There are huge opportunities for the implementation of this process, including a legislative framework, and all these are in line with world standards”.

Notably, seminars, which will continue until March 1, are expected to cover members of the entire expert group of 125 constituency election commissions in Azerbaijan.