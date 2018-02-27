 Top
    Close photo mode

    CEC Chairman urges international organizations to attend process of checking voters signatures

    Presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11© Report

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) called on international organizations to participate in the process of checking documents of persons nominated for the presidency, as well as voters’ signatures.

    Report informs, Panahov said that this process is fully transparent.

    He said that persons interested in the submittied documents of candidates may apply to the CEC.

    Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi