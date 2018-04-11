CEC Chairman: No one has right to put pressure on voter

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Conducting the presidential elections is a responsible task. Because there are people with different views. We strive to make all parties glad.”
Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference.
Panahov said that the work on the presidential elections was held at a high level: "I think all these works are steps to be taken as an example. No one has right to put a pressure on voter. Citizens can vote for any candidate freely. All steps should be taken in accordance with the Election Code, and no violations of law should be allowed."
İlkin PirəliNews Author
Share in Facebook