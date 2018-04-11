CEC Chairman: No one has right to put pressure on voter

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Conducting the presidential elections is a responsible task. Because there are people with different views. We strive to make all parties glad.”

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference.

Panahov said that the work on the presidential elections was held at a high level: "I think all these works are steps to be taken as an example. No one has right to put a pressure on voter. Citizens can vote for any candidate freely. All steps should be taken in accordance with the Election Code, and no violations of law should be allowed."