CEC Chairman comments on some news posted on social network

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) has not received any complaint regarding the violation of the law during voting for the presidential elections on April 11.

Report informs, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference.

He said that in general, the CEC has received about 300 appeals, which were related with inquiries.

Panahov also commented on some information disseminated on social network: "If there is a violation, it should be immediately investigated. The information was shared about one of the polling stations, and it was investigated. It turned out that the news don't reflect the truth."