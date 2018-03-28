 Top
    CEC chairman comments on campaign speeches by presidential candidates on ITV

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has commented on campaign speeches during free airtime of presidential candidates at the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV).

    Report informs, CEC chairman said no unpleasant incident occurred during the speeches. He also said that the speeches about topics outside the lines is normal: “I do not want to say, "Everything is very good". Because then they may become confident. In general, pre-election campaign of candidates is carried out normally."

