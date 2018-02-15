CEC chairman: 13 persons nominated for presidential elections

© Report

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Thirteen persons have been nominated for the presidential elections. They have submitted relevant documents to the Central Election Commission”.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting with the Chairpersons of the Constituency Election Commissions.

He said that, nomination of 5 candidates for the presidency have already been approved.

Notably, the candidacy of the Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani lawmaker Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Azerbaijan Fuad Aliyev, as well Tural Abbasli and Anar Umudov, who nominated with their own initiatives, have been approved.