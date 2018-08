© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released information on the voter turnout at 10:00 on results of today's presidential elections.

Report informs, head of Information Centre of CEC Secretariat Farid Orujov said that 994,196 voters out of 5 million 314,365 voters (18.71% of total number of voters) participated in the voting from 08:00 until now.