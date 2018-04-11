CEC: 3 million 716 thousand 135 voters casted ballots as of 17:00

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) updated the information on voters turnout up to 17:00 local time in the voting for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Farid Orujov, the Head of Elections information center under CEC Secretariat said that since the moment of commencement of voting i.e. since 08:00 a.m. till 17:00 p.m., 3 million 716 thousand 135 voters (69.93% of all voters) from total 5 million 314 thousand 365 voters of the country have casted their ballots.