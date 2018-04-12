CEC: 3,962,96 ballot papers were counted, Ilham Aliyev gained 86.03% of votes

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has announced the next preliminary results of the April 11 presidential elections.
Report informs, speaking at a press conference on results of the voting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said the Commission received protocols from the all polling stations, 3 million 962 thousand 96 valid ballot papers were counted:
Mazahir Panahov said according to the preliminary results, Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev gained 86,03%
According to the updated results., other candidates have gained the votes as follows:
Oruj Zahid Maharram oglu - 3.11%;
Hasanguliyev Gudrat Muzaffar oglu – 3.02%;
Mammadov Sardar Jalal oglu - 3.03%;
Hajiyev Hafiz Alamdar oglu – 1.52%;
Alizade Araz Mammad-Mubariz oglu – 1.39%;
Guliyev Faraj Ibrahim oglu – 1.17%;
Nurullayev Razi Gulamali oglu – 0.74%;
İlkin PirəliNews Author
Share in Facebook