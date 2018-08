© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Unveiled the number of calls received by “hot line” service No 115 of the Central Election Commission (CEC) during the voting conducted in Azerbaijan for presidential elections.

Report informs, since the moment of commencement of the voting i.e. since 08:00 a.m. till 12:00 a.m. 11 calls were received on “hot line” service. The calls were related with the enquires regarding territory of location of polling stations.