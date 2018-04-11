Azerbaijani citizens in Georgia vote at Embassy in Tbilisi

© Report

Tbilisi. 11 April. REPORT. AZ/ Citizens of Azerbaijan have today started voting at Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia.

Georgia bureau of Report informs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to this country Dursun Hasanov gave information on the start of the voting. Then he voted. The diplomat wished the voters success and invited them to vote for the happy future of Azerbaijan.

In the lobby of the Embassy, voters list hanged. Along with this, the members of the election commission additionally registered citizens who came to the Embassy. Representatives of the Embassy, as well as representatives of Azerbaijani companies operating in this country - SOCAR, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Akkord Industry Construction Investment Corporation OJSC and other Azerbaijani companies, as well as Azerbaijani citizens residing in Tbilisi, the students studying at various universities of this country participate in the voting at the polling station organized in the Embassy.

At present, 557 people are registered in the Embassy.

The voting will end at 19:00 local time.