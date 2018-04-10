Azerbaijan to hold next presidential elections tomorrow

© Report

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow - on April 11, the voting will be held in connection with the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the Calendar Plan of the main actions and measures for preparation and conduct of the Presidential Elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Central Election Commission (CEC) will disclose the initial information on voting process, voter turnout at least 5 times a day (at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19.00).

Any pre-election campaign is prohibited on the voting day.

Pre-election campaign commenced on March 19 and ended today, on April 10. During this period, the candidates might use the facilities stipulated in laws for their pre-election campaign.

On the voting day - i.e. on April 11, the pre-election campaign materials placed inside and outside of polling station rooms will be removed.

Notably, the CEC has so far registered eight candidates for presidency. They are incumbent President Ilham Aliyev from ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Gudrat Hasanguliyev, nominated by the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), Araz Alizade, nominated by the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev from Modern Musavat Party, Razi Nurullayev from Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Sardar Mammadov (Jalaloglu) from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP) and Zahid Oruj, who has nominated his candidacy on his own initiative.

Notably, the President-elect of Azerbaijan will serve for 7 years.