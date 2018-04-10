Azerbaijan’s diplomatic representations in Turkey switch to enhanced mode tomorrow

Istanbul. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The preparation works have been completed in order to ensure voting of Azerbaijani citizens residing in Turkey at Presidential elections to be held on April 11.

Turkish bureau of Report News Agency was informed in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey.

It was stated that two polling stations have been established in Ankara and Istanbul cities so that Azerbaijani citizens could vote: "The voting will start at 08:00 a.m. and will end at 19.00 p.m local time. It is expected that 780-790 Azerbaijani citizens residing in Ankara and neighbor cities will participate in the voting. And our compatriots residing in Istanbul and neighbor cities will apply to Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul".

According to the information given from the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, the minutes and ballot papers have already been delivered to polling stations: "Tomorrow Azerbaijan’s diplomatic representations in Turkey will work in enhanced mode."

It was also said by the Consulate General that 906 voters have registered in Istanbul.

Vusala Abbasova