Azerbaijan issues tomorrow ballots for presidential elections

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will start issuing of ballots for the presidential elections on March 24.

Report informs, the ballot papers will be printed at the press office of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Totally 5 million 347 thousand 803 ballot papers will be issued.

According to the Calendar Plan approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC) on the main actions and measures for preparation and conducting the Presidential Elections of Azerbaijan, the printing of ballot papers should be completed at least 10 days prior to the voting day, ie until April 1.

The CEC should issue ballot papers to the Constituency Election Commissions not later than 5 days before the Election Day, ie on April 6.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.