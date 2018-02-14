Azerbaijan invites PACE to observe presidential elections

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) received an invitation from the Azerbaijani side to participate in monitoring of presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of the Council of Europe.

The press service noted that PACE will consider this issue: "The monitoring is still subject to confirmation".

Notably, extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.

The Azerbaijani CEC said earlier that it will send proposals to international observers to take part in monitoring of the upcoming elections.