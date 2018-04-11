Azerbaijan Army military personnel participate in voting for presidential elections - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 11 in the morning, the voting process began in the polling stations set established in the military units and institutions of the Ministry of Defense to ensure the participation of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army in voting at the elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

All necessary measures have been taken and the requirements of the legislation and electoral code have been fully implemented in order to ensure transparency and high-level elections in the polling stations operating on the territory of military units.

Portable boxes are used to ensure participation in the voting of those voters who are on combat duty in units located on the front line and in difficult mountain conditions.