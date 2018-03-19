Assistant to President: Reporters should professionally cover the elections

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Election is an important process. Media outlets provide information about candidates and their debates to the people. The role of media is as much as the candidate's role in the election process."

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Social and Political Issues, Ali Hasanov said at the seminar-conference dedicated to the role and functions of mass media in the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He noted that reporters should carry out this process professionally in accordance with the requirements of the Election Code:

"Activity of journalists will form image of the election. Responsibility is also important here. The journalists are also Azerbaijani citizens. The requirements of the Election Code should be taken into account, otherwise the image of the election will be damaged. The head of state is also the presidential candidate. With his current activity, election propaganda should be properly evaluated. This fact should be taken into account."

Referring to the pre-election campaign, Hasanov noted that journalists also have commercial interests, which is normal: "They just have to create equal opportunities for the candidates."