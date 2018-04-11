3 million 227 thousand 817 persons casted ballots as of 15:00

 Top
    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) updated information on voter turnout as of 15:00 in the voting at today's presidential elections  in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Farid Orujov, the Head of Elections information center under CEC Secretariat said that since the moment of commencement of the voting i.e. since 08:00 a.m. till 15:00 p.m., 3 million 227 thousand 817 voters (60.74% of all voters) from total 5 million 314 thousand 365 voters of the country took part in the voting.

