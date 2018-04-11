25% voters cast vote at polling stations in Baku Pretrial Detention Center

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The voting in the presidential elections is conducted at polling stations No 37 and No 38 under Sabunchu III electoral district No 28 at Baku Pretrial Detention Center subordinated to Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

Report informs, not only detainees in correctional facilities and pretrial detention centers, but at the same time the employees on duty and military servicemen drawing duty at these institutions also participated in the voting.

Chairman of polling station No 37 stated that by now 25% of voters have used their voting rights: "The voters take very active part in the voting. And on our part we do everything necessary for transparent implementation of the elections. The relevant conditions have been created by management of Penitentiary service for implementation of voting."

Notably, 26 polling stations under 14 electoral districts are functioning at correctional facilities and pretrial detention centers of the Penitentiary Service.