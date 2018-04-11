118 year-old Azerbaijani citizen casts vote - PHOTO- VIDEO

Bilasuvar. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The oldest resident of Bilasuvar district has voted.
Lowland regions bureau of Report News Agency informs, 118-year-old Saftar Hasan Gurbanov, a voter of polling station No 23 of Bilasuvar constituency No 66 casted a vote.
As Gurbanov has health problems, a mobile box was delivered to his house. According to him, he actively participates in all elections.
Gurbanov has 5 sons, 25 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren.
10 voters registered in Bilasuvar constituency No 63 are centenarians.
Notably, Saftar Gurbanov was born in Bilasuvar in 1900 and currently lives in Narimankand village.
