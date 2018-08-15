World University Rankings 2018: results announced

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Rating of the best universities of the world for this year, Academic Ranking of World Universities 2018 has been announced.

Report informs, the list was headed by Harvard University (USA). Stanford University (USA) ranked second. University of Cambridge (UK) is in third place. As well as, more than two American universities - Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley entered the fifth.

The rating includes one Turkish, four Russian and two Iranian universities.

Notably,the rating is based on criteria such as the quality of education, the quality of the teaching staff, research activities, the average performance of the employee. At the same time, when assessing the quality of education, graduates of universities who were awarded with Nobel prize and Fields medal were taken into account.

Azerbaijani universities were not included in the list.