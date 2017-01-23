Working group will place Qafqaz University's students in another higher educational institutions - LIST

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A working group has been created on placement of Qafqaz University students in other higher educational institutions.

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has signed a relevant order.

The working group will be chaired by Deputy Chief of the administration the Ministry of Education, Head of the Department for Science, Higher and Secondary Vocational Education, Yagub Piriyev.

The group consists of Pro rector of Qafqaz University on Academic Affairs Hamzagha Orujov, senior consultant of Higher, Secondary Vocational and Further Education Sector of the Department for Science, Higher and Secondary Vocational Education of the Education Ministry Yashar Omarov, Consultant of the Sector for Work with Confidential and Nationally Recognized Documents of Internal Control Department of the Ministry of Education Gunay Alakbarova, Sector Head of Legal Department of the ministry Rasim Huseynov, Head of Methodic Provision of Education and Accreditation Department of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University Nazim Abbasov and assistant professor of the Azerbaijan Technical University Bakhtiyar Namazov.

The working group shall develop proposals on placement of the students in other higher educational institutions and submit to the management of the ministry, taking into account admission scores in the exams of the State Student Admission Commission, specialties and language of instruction as well as whether being under state order or on paid basis.

In addition, diplomas and transcripts of the students successfully graduating from Qafqaz University will be presented to the archive of the ministry.

Deputy Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was charged with supervising the execution of the order.