Winners of Nobel Prize in Physics announced

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nobel Committee on Physics under the Swedish Royal Academy has today declared names of 2016 winners.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, Duncan Haldane, Michael Kosterlitz and David Thouless have won the prize for their work on exotic states of matter that may pave the way for quantum computers and other revolutionary technologies.

According to report, 8 million Swedish kronor (931,000 USD) will be paid to the winners this year.

Presentation of awards will be held on December 10 in the Sweden capital of Stockholm.