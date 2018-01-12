Windows will be written as Vindos in Azerbaijani

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The draft "Spelling Rules of the Azerbaijani Language" offers to write loan-words with consonant letter "w" in the source language with "v" in Azerbaijani.

Report informs, if the new rules are approved, the words will be written as "veb-sayt" (source language: web site), "Vilyam" (William), "Vindos" (Windows), "vörd" (word), etc.

The draft "Spelling Rules of the Azerbaijani Language" has been developed by the State Language Commission.

The draft will be sent to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval.