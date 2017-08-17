Which universities in Azerbaijan will provide dormitories this year? - LIST

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Specialty selection to higher schools has ended and reception of documents started. Number of the students, whose families live in regions is significantly high, which raises their housing problem as most of the rural residents are not able to rent a house. Some higher education institutions cannot provide their students with a dormitory for a variety of reasons.

Report presents information on condition of the dormitories of the universities operating in Baku.

Report was informed at the Azerbaijan University of Languages (ADU) that the university has two separate dormitories for boys and girls: "Refugees and internally displaced persons live in the dormitory for male students, while two units of the female students' dormitory are resided by refugees and IDPs, other two completely resided by female students and fully repaired. The monthly fee for students is 20 AZN. However, every student's staying in a dormitory costs 75 AZN. 55 AZN of this amount is undertaken by the university, while 20 AZN is paid by the students. Apartments in the dormitory consist of 2-3 rooms. One person is allowed to remain in each room. At the initiative and instruction of the rector Kamal Abdulla, a beautiful library is being built in the dormitory for female students".

According to the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University (ADPU), the higher education institution has five dormitories: "Four of them are settled by IDPs. About 200 students can be accommodated only in the dormitory, operating in the educational building No.2".

Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) noted existence of a dormitory for 300 students. The University informed that 3 students can stay in a room: "The selection is made by the Student Trade Union Committee and mostly socially disadvantaged students are selected. But mainly international students are accommodated. The monthly fee is 30 AZN. Although male students stay in the same building with female students, floors are separate. A new 1000-person dormitory will be launched in September next year. No change in prices is expected".

The Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) has 6 dormitories: "One of them is settled by IDPs. Others have 1300 seats in total. ATU dormitories are paid in the last two years. The monthly fee is 60 AZN. Condition in the dormitory is good as it was newly repaired. The buildings for male and female students are separate. The foreign male and female students stay in the same hostel on separate floors. The admission to the dormitory began on July 10. Rooms considered for 1 and 4 people".

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will stay in the 400-bedroom Student House of the campus in the new academic year. “The Student House has two separate exits. It means that exits will be different for male and female students. We have already received applications for the Student House, and all the places are full.”

The dormitory ofconsists of 5 corpuses: “Currently, 4 corpuses are settled by internally displaced persons (IDPs). Approximately 80 students may live in one of them. One room has necessary conditions for four students. Only male students can live here. Students may apply since the start of the academic year. The dormitory is free of charge. The university covers the costs on its own account.

The girls dormitory N3 of Baku Slavic University (BSU) is at students’ disposal. The second, third and fourth floors of the dormitory completely belong to students. IDPs live on the first floor.

Even though Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC) has 5 dormitories, all of them are settled by IDPs, and therefore, it cannot render dormitory services to students.

Sumgayit State University (SSU) is in the same situation. Even though there is a dormitory, no students live there due to the fact that IDPs are settled there.

It was informed bythat this year, the university will not be able to provide its students with dormitories. Thus, once, the dormitories were settled by IDPs. Nevertheless, several years go, the dormitories were completely demolished after IDPs were settled to Mushvigabad settlement: “A new dormitory is planned to be constructed, and the project is ready. Some 5-6, 000 students will be able to live in these dormitories.

Azerbaijan State Culture and Art University (ASCAU) faces the same situation. Students are not accepted due to the fact that dormitories of the higher education institution are settled by IDPs.