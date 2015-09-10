Military Cabinets established in 50 Azerbaijani schools - PHOTOS

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the pilot project in 2015-2016 academic year, Ministry of Education created Military Cabinets in 50 secondary schools which meet the modern requirements.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education, visual electronic training equipment established in military offices.

At the same time, rooms are equipped with modern training rifles, pistols, grenades and mines.

Equipment designed for learning, different from the present weapons only by fire design.Although weapons like real, they are completely safe.Electronic training equipment has a special mechanism and software.

Creation of modern military cabinets is planned not only in the capital, but also in regional schools. Similar cabinets already exist in new secondary schools of Shamkir and Kurdamir.