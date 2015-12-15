Wages of teachers, who took first 10 places in the rating list will be doubled

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The commission, established in regard with the application of differential wages in the Azerbaijan State Economic University, summed up the work.

Report was told in the university, the commission has already completed review of the information received in the system.

The system automatically identified TOP 100 rating among educators. Within two months the system included the information on scientific, educational activities and ways of self-development.

The primary purpose of the system is to form the atmosphere of healthy competition, raising the level of job satisfaction among the faculty, and so forth. This in turn will raise the level and quality of teaching, research and administrative activities at the university.

Salaries of teachers, who took first 10 places in the rating list during 2015-2016 school year will be doubled. Wages of teachers, who took 11-30 place to grow 1.7 times, and teachers, who took 31-60 and 61-100 places, respectively, 1.5 and 1.2 times.