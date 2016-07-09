Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets Russian students

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met Russian students who are on a visit to Baku, Report informs.

A number of projects and proposals were discussed at the meeting with students of the M.V.Lomonosov Moscow State International Relations Institute (MSIRI) and Russia’s “Higher Economic School” National Research University (HES NRU).

The Russian students, sharing their impressions of their trip, said they were given an extensive possibility of making themselves familiarized with the capital while in Baku. The students said they were amazed at how hospitable people were here, and Baku’s beauty.

Leyla Aliyeva talked about the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s activity, the projects implemented both in Azerbaijan and beyond its borders, including works carried out towards helping children deprived of parental care. It was mentioned that the Foundation’s activity in the social and humanitarian spheres plays a significant role in the society.

The Russian guests put forward a proposal that Leyla Aliyeva speaks at the Moscow State University and the Moscow State International Relations Institute on the topics of ecology, and social issues. At the same time, the issue of holding an international tournament within the framework of the Negotiation Club under MSIRI was discussed.