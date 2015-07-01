Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets Russian students

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chairperson of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AYOR) Leyla Aliyeva has met Russian students who are visiting Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the students, who were invited to Baku by Leyla Aliyeva, said they were happy that their visit coincided with the first European Games. They said they attended the Closing Ceremony of the Games, hailing the event as spectacular.

The meeting discussed the establishment of a coordination bureau with the aim of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijani and Russian youth, and coverage of AYOR`s activity through the Internet, particularly social networking websites.

The Russian students thanked vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for assistance in organizing their visit to Azerbaijan.

They applauded the Azerbaijani government`s youth policy.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva said such visits play an important role in bringing peoples closer to each other. She shared her views about the expansion of cooperation between the two countries` youth.