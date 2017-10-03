US build a new school for IDPs from Lachin district of Azerbaijan

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ With financial support of the United States of America (USA) a new school built for internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Chiragli village of Lachin district.

Report informs, the school constructed in Absheron district’s Masazir settlement with joint collaboration of the US Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Assistance program and Army Corps of Engineers.

The opening ceremony was attended by Robert F. Cekuta, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Garay Farkhadov, Deputy Chairman for State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, Agil Nazarli, Head of Executive power of Lachin district and other officials.

New school is intended for 350 schoolchildren.

Robert F. Cekuta said this is the sixteenth school built in Azerbaijan with help of the U.S Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Assistance program.

He added that construction of seventeenth school is planned in Guloghlular village of Barda district in 2018. Ambassador said, US has allocated $ 1.3 billion to fund humanitarian projects in Azerbaijan since 1992.