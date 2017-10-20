 Top
    US Ambassador: 7,000 students from Azerbaijan studied in American universities

    The US Education Fair has opened in Baku
    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The interest in receiving education in the USA grows among Azerbaijani students.

    Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters at the opening of the US Education Fair in Baku.

    The main purpose of the annual US Education Fair is to provide Azerbaijani youth with information on the possibility of getting education in the United States.

    According to him, representatives of 11 different American universities and colleges take part in the event.

    "Over the past 25 years of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, about 7,000 Azerbaijani students have been educated in American universities, and hundreds through private programs", US diplomat said.

    Ambassador noted that Azerbaijanis mainly receive education in the US in the fields of fine arts, foreign languages, various technologies, and oil sector. 

    According to him, "this helps to strengthen ties between the peoples of the two countries, and also consists foundations of a prosperous future in Azerbaijan." 

