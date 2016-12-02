UNEC will cooperate with prestigious university of US

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Agreement was achieved between Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) and US University of Illinois at Chicago.

Report informs referring to the UNEC's Marketing and Communications Department.

Discussions on the realization of Dual Diploma Programs, teaching and student staffs’ exchange, organization of joint scientific- research works, writing scientific articles, at the same time organization of videoconferences were made and the agreement was achieved within the meeting attended by UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov, Vice- rector of the UIC Robert Barish and the Professor of the same university Konstantin Slavin.

At the end of the meeting UNEC delegation was invited to the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The meeting is focused on developing ties of UNEC with the prestigious world universities and conducting mutual exchange of experiences. Notably, The University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) is ranked among the best 200 universities of the world in accordance of the last report of "Times Higher Education World University Ranking".