UNEC launches a new student club '600+'

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ The “600+” Student Club has been established at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC). The aim of the club is to benefit from the potential of the students who were enrolled to UNEC with more than 600 score gathering them together.

Report informs referring to the UNEC's Marketing and Communication Department, the club members will participate in the scientific, public and social life of UNEC, develop student life- oriented projects and programs. At the same time, they will organize intellectual- entertaining events. The “600+” Student Club will represent UNEC in the conferences, competitions and Olympiads of domestic and overseas level.

The members of the club will exchange their views with student mentors; implement events promoting actions at improving education cult and successful student image.

The “600+” Student Club’s Executive Board and Chairman will be elected by a secret ballot for two years. The number of the Executive Board members will be equal to the number of the faculties. In case of the absence of students with the same points in any faculty the place will be given to another faculty. Three permanent committees will perform in the content of the club. They are the Committee on Intellectual- entertaining events, Educational events and Relations with entrants and alumni.