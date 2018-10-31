UN supports informal and non-formal learning in Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ UN will continue supporting development of professional education in Azerbaijan, UN resident-coordinator in Azerbaijan Gulam Isakzai said.

Report informs that Isakzai spoke at the conference on development of informal and non-formal education in Azerbaijan.

According to Isakzai, in terms of human potential, support for informal and non-formal education is a priority for the UN.

"The main goal of the project is to create vocational schools for unemployed citizens. This applies to those people who have mastered a particular profession, but have not received an education in this profile. Thus, the creation of special courses and vocational schools in Azerbaijan will help them in a legal way to enter the labor market. We want young people and those who want to enter labor market to have an alternative choice to formal education”, he said.

Isakzai stressed that this project is being implemented in Azerbaijan for the first time, and that its tasks on the issue of employment and employment growth serve the main sustainable development goals of Azerbaijan.