UFAZ students were given IDs of Strasburg University

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting with students of France-Azerbaijan university (UFAZ) held in the International Mugham Center in Baku.

Report informs, France Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez, Rector of Azerbaijan Oil and Industrial University Mustafa Babanli, Chairman of Higher and Secondary education Department of Ministry of Education Yagub Piriyev, Representative of Strasbourg University Philippe Turek, UFAZ teachers and professors have attended the event.

Speakers stressed importance of cooperation between two countries in education field and expressed hopes that university will be successful. It was noted that, this year UFAZ professor was one of three Nobel prize winners on chemistry.

Strasburg University IDs were presented to UFAZ students in the ceremony.

Notably, UFAZ university was launched as joint initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of France François Hollande. UFAZ admitted 143 students (including 120 with scholarships) for four specialties for 2016-2017 education year.

Trainings in the university are held in English language by French and local specialists.

Successfull graduates will be awarded two certificates.