Twenty students of Baku Higher Oil School undertake internship in Turkey

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Third and fourth-year students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and Process Automation Engineering departments will undertake summer internship at SOCAR Turkey facilities and organizations.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

After careful and scrutinous selection process, 20 Higher School students were chosen for participation in the company internship program and divided into two groups. These two groups will do the on-the-job training from July 17 through August 15 and from July 18 through August 16 respectively.

Sixteen students will undertake internship at Petkim company, two students will go to STAR Refinery and two students shall do on-the-job training at SOCAR Turkey company. In the course of the summer internship, the undergraduates will have an opportunity to become acquainted with the companies’ structure, projects and daily operations. They will visit production facilities, constriction sites and fabrication yards, and familiarize themselves with ongoing construction, installation and commissioning works. The interns will also learn about advanced technologies and modern equipment used by the companies, their Health, Safety and Environment policy and procedures, and measures on quality assurance and control.

The summer on-the-job training arranged for BHOS students every year aims to help future engineers to strengthen their theoretical knowledge and obtain industry experience and new practical skills.