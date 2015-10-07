Turkish-born Aziz Sancar won 2015 Nobel Prize in chemistry

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ American Paul Modrich, Swedish Tomas Lindahl and Turkish-born Aziz Sancar have won the 2015 Nobel Prize in chemistry "for having mapped, at a molecular level, how cells repair damaged DNA and safeguard the genetic information," the Nobel Committee said on Wednesday, Report informs referring to foreign media.

"Their work has provided fundamental knowledge of how a living cell functions and is, for instance, used for the development of new cancer treatments," the committee said.

The Nobel Prize is worth 8 million Swedish crowns ($960,000).

The Nobel Prize in literature will be announced on Thursday, the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday and the economics prize on Monday.