Turkish Ambassador visited Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with the Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral. Rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed the honorable guest and expressed his pleasure at meeting him at the Higher School. Speaking about close relations between two brotherly countries in all spheres including long-term cooperation in the field of education, Elmar Gasimov told that Azerbaijani youth takes keen interest in Turkey and there are many young people from Azerbaijan studying at universities in Turkey.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the Rector informed the Ambassador about BHOS’ history, activities, attainments, latest developments, successes achieved by the Higher School students and academic teaching staff, and the Higher School cooperation with Heriot-Watt University (Great Britain). He expressed an interest in developing closer bilateral relations between BHOS and higher educational institutions in Turkey. Elmar Gasimov also reported about activities initiated recently to establish cooperation of the Higher School with theCouncil of Higher Education of Turkey (YÖK). The Rector showed interest in establishment relations between BHOS and Middle East Technical University. He also invited the Ambassador to visit the Higher School again and present a speech about Turkey.

The Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral expressed his gratitude to the Rector Elmar Gasimov for the warm reception and emphasized that he would provide all necessary support towards developing partnership relations between BHOS and Turkish universities. Speaking about close Azerbaijani-Turkish relations based on the “One nation, two states” principle, Erkan Ozoral told about diversified cooperation between two countries in all spheres including education.

Further at the meeting, prospects of cooperation between the Baku Higher Oil School with YÖK and conducting joint projects by BHOS and Turkish universities including student and teachers exchange programs were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the Rector presented the Turkish Ambassador with BHOS Honorable Guest diploma.