Translation Center launches informational registration of translators

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Translation Center under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic prepares information register of persons engaged in translation activity on different languages.

Report was told in the Translation Center.

Currently, list is prepared for collection of information about translators acting in the country and abroad. 179 persons engaged in translation activity applied to the center within 10 months from beginning of list collection and provided information about themselves, the center says.

16 translators presented their documents to the center on the Azerbaijani language, 58 on English, 21 on Russian, 11 on German, 14 on Turkish, 10 on Arabic and Persian each, 8 on French, 14 on Spanish and Portuguese, 4 on Czech, 2 on Greek, 5 on Italian and 6 on different languages up to now.