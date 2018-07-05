 Top
    Transfer of students begins from today in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan has started receiving electronic documents for transferring students from higher education institutions across the country and abroad, or transferring from one specialty to another, transfer of graduate students, as well as students of secondary specialized educational institutions located in our country.

    Report informs, documents received through transfer.edu.az portal and this process will last till July 20. Those who apply to the portal can choose the educational institution where they want to be transferred. For this purpose, students can enter required information to see whether they meet the criteria for transfer. 

