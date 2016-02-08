 Top
    Total solar collapse will be visible on March 9

    Totality will last for 4 mins 09 seconds

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The total solar eclipse will occur on March 9, 03:19 Baku time. 

    Report was told by Khidir Mikayilov, Deputy Director of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after N. Tusi of ANAS (Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences).

    The total collapse will be visible firstly from Sumatra, Borneo, Sulawesi and from locations in the Pacific ocean.

    The eclipse will be partial for people in South and East Asia and northern and eastern Australia.

    The eclipse will begin at 23:20 UTC, on March 8 with the maximum point of the eclipse occuring at 02:00 UTC on March 9. 

    Totality will last for 4 mins 09 seconds.

